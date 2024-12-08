Rahul to attend Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp in Jaipur today

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and state LoP Tika Ram Jully welcomed him upon his arrival at Jaipur airport.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp of the party in Jaipur. The camp will be held at Khedapati Balaji Ashram in Jaipur today.

Speaking to reporters, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said regular training camps are organised to inform the new generation about Gandhi, the freedom movement, and the Congress party's ideology, principles, and programs.

These camps aim to equip the coming generations to do politics ideologically, not personally, he said.

"Regular training camps are organised at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. Camps are also held in different states. Informing the new generation about Gandhi or the freedom movement and training them. As Rahul Gandhi says, our fight in politics is not personal but ideological. So, training camps are being held as per that so that the coming generations can do politics by knowing our party's ideology, principles, programs," Gehlot said.

Gehlot added that the Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp of the party, in Jaipur is a revolutionary event and is very much needed in the country.

"So, I consider this a revolutionary event. Unfortunately, the democratic values are ending. I think people are scared of the kind of atmosphere that has formed. So, I think such programs are very much needed in the country," Gehlot added.