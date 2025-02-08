Ballimaran poll result 2025: BJP's Kamal Bagri ahead of AAP's Imran Hussain

Latest Update: As per the early trends of counting shared by the ECI, BJP' Kamar Bagri is leading against AAP's Imran Hussain in Ballimaran who has the strong hold in the constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The much-anticipated Ballimaran assembly election result is underway as counting begins in one of Delhi’s key constituencies . Ballimaran, a part of the central district, holds strategic significance in the political landscape of the capital. This time, Aam Aadmi Party's Imran Hussain is facing a tough challenge against Congress' Haroon Yusuf and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kamal Bagri.Latest Update: As per the early trends of counting shared by the ECI, BJP' Kamar Bagri is leading against AAP's Imran Hussain in Ballimaran who has the strong hold in the constituency.

With a voter turnout of 63.87 per cent, the electorate of Ballimaran actively participated in shaping the constituency’s political future.

What happened in 2020 Delhi assembly election?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Imran Hussain secured a landslide victory, winning 65,644 votes with a dominant 64.6 per cent vote share, defeating his closest rival by a margin of 36,172 votes. However, with shifting political dynamics and a renewed push from the Opposition, the 2025 elections could witness a tighter contest.

Ballimaran was once a stronghold of the Congress. The party had its last victory here in 2008 when Haroon Yusuf emerged victorious. Known for his focus on infrastructure, healthcare, and education, Yusuf remained a significant political figure, contesting multiple elections despite AAP’s growing influence in subsequent years.

As the counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether AAP can retain the seat or if the political tides will turn in favour of Congress or another contender. Stay tuned with the Business Standard for real-time updates on the Ballimaran Assembly election result 2025.