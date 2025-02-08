Kalkaji Assembly result 2025: Atishi up against Ramesh Bidhuri, Alka Lamba

The counting of votes is underway for the The Kalkaji Assembly seat in Delhi is a significant political constituency. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the contest is between Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Alka Lamba from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections . Early trends are expected within the initial hours.

Atishi, a key AAP leader and former Education Minister in Delhi, has been a strong contender, known for her role in implementing educational reforms. She took over as the chief minister last year after AAP patron Arvind Kejriwal resigned following graft charges.

Also Read: New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma Her opponents are Alka Lamba, a seasoned politician, who has been associated with the Congress for several years. She joined the AAP in 2014 and quit the party in 2019 to rejoin the Congress. Lamba has represented the Chandni Chowk constituency in the past and is known for her active participation in social and political issues.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a veteran BJP leader, previously served as the Member of Parliament for South Delhi. He remained in news during the campaigning phase, mostly for his controversial remarks including communal slurs against fellow political leaders and sexist comments targeting women leaders.

Historically, the Kalkaji seat has seen a competitive political environment. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Avtar Singh from AAP won the seat with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes. In the 2020 elections, Atishi Marlena from AAP secured a win with a margin of over 11,000 votes, defeating BJP's Dharambir Singh. AAP has had a strong presence in Kalkaji in recent years, marking it as a vital battleground in 2025.

Exit poll predictions

Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.