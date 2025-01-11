Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Delhi's Seelampur on Jan 13

With the Delhi polls weeks away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail on January 13 and address a public meeting in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, the party said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office here, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin said that Gandhi has emerged as the voice of the people of the country. Wherever there was an issue, Gandhi reached there and raised people's voice, he said.

"Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' on Monday at 5.30 pm in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. A large number of people, Congress party workers and leaders will participate in it," Nizamuddin said.

This will be Gandhi's first rally in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already held two programmes in the capital during which he attacked AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party's government.

The Congress held a month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' in November to connect with voters and boost the morale of the party cadre ahead of the assembly polls. The yatra, which was organised along the lines of Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', concluded on December 7.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.