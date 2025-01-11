Delhi Assembly polls: Smaller players may become spoilsports for Big Three

Fringe political players in Delhi, such as the BSP and AIMIM, are strategising to eat away the votes of the three main contenders -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls to spoil their gameplan.

The BSP is planing to contest all 70 seats while the AIMIM is fielding candidates on about a dozen of Muslim-dominated seats. The two parties have planned rallies by their chiefs Mayawati (BSP) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM).

The smaller political players in the national capital are gearing up to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming polls -- promising to address issues "neglected" in the Muslim-majority localities, combating corruption and pledging good governance, among others.

One of them is the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), founded recently by US-based doctor Munish Kumar Raizada and others associated with the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement.

Raizada said he and Arvind Kejriwal were part of the anti-corruption movement, but has now decided to give a "tough fight" to the AAP.

Raizada, who returned to India 15 months ago, will contest against the AAP chief from the New Delhi constituency. Former BJP MP Parvesh Verma is also contesting from the seat, while the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit.

Also Read

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which is focusing on strengthening its base among Dalit and marginalised communities, has decided to contest all the 70 seats and feels it can make life difficult for its rivals.

In the coming day, the party plans to hold rallies featuring its supremo Mayawati.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, will contest 10-12 seats. The party has so far announced two candidates -- Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad and Shafa ur Rehman from Okhla -- both of whom are accused in the 2020 Delhi riot cases.

Delhi will vote in single phase on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The ruling AAP and BJP are locked in an intense electoral battle, while the Congress, which governed the city for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit's leadership, is making a strong effort to stage a comeback.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in office for the past 10 years, while the BJP, which has been out of power since 1998, is making a concerted effort to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Talking to PTI, AIMIM Delhi President Shoaib Jamai said the party has already fielded two strong candidates who were prominent faces of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Jamai emphasised that the party's primary focus is a direct fight with the BJP on Muslim-majority constituencies.

"On all the seats we are contesting, we are directly challenging the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress should recognise that their presence is not needed on these seats. We will confront the BJP head-on," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to hold a few rallies in the constituencies where the party has fielded candidates.

Jamai said if the AIMIM manages to secure some seats and needs to form an alliance, the party may align with others to stop the BJP.

The party has also pledged to address issue in Muslim-majority areas such as lack of infrastructure, housing and traffic woes, which have been "neglected".

He assured voters that under Owaisi's leadership, development would be carried out the way it has been in Hyderabad.

Other smaller players in Delhi like the BSP and BLP will compete on all 70 seats.

The Bharat Liberal Party's agenda is centered around three pillars of good governance, anti-corruption and social justice.

BLP chief Raizada told PTI, "We are here for long-term development in Delhi. If the BLP comes to power in Delhi, the first step we will take is to create an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

"Through this, we will bring accountability and responsibility in the system. We will strengthen the framework of responsibility, accountability, and culpability to ensure effective governance." Raizada said the AAP government has failed on all fronts, including civic issues and community welfare. Delhi needs a good governance model as people have suffered the misgovernance of the past 10 years, he said.

"We are contesting all 70 seats and have already announced candidates for eight seats till now. I am contesting from the New Delhi constituency against Arvind Kejriwal, whom I consider a thoroughly corrupt and unprincipled politician who betrayed the anti-corruption movement.

"That is why we have given tickets to honest, principled, and financially independent candidates who can fund their campaigns and bring integrity to the system," he added.

The Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the fray, aiming to strengthen its base among Dalit and marginalised communities.

While the party has kept its strategies relatively under wraps, it plans to contest all 70 seats.

Nitin Singh, the Central Coordinator of the BSP, said the party's focus remains on providing better opportunities.

"We had a significant vote share between 2008 to 2012. Our people were misled by Kejriwal's false promise. In the February 5 polls, we will fight to reclaim our vote share and give a tough fight," Singh said.

He said the BSP is known for it work towards addressing basic rights and needs, which the people of Delhi have long been deprived of.

He said the people of Delhi are living in deplorable condition and the party's priority would be to focus on essential needs such as healthcare, education, and employment.

Singh further emphasised his party would address issues like the poor condition of roads and other civic problems.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has misled the residents of Delhi and befooled them, he claimed.