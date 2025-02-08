BJP govt will transform Delhi in line with Viksit Bharat goal: Sitharaman

Expressing happiness on the Delhi assembly election outcome, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP government will certainly transform the national capital in line with India's Viksit Bharat aspirations.

"...indeed, happy to know that because under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people. And that's something which is the need of the hour for attaining Viksit Bharat 2047," Sitharaman said when asked for her comments on the trends showing the saffron party ahead.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest EC trends showing the BJP ahead in 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 16. The BJP won five seats and AAP six seats in polls so far, according to the latest Election Commission (EC) data.

The Minister further said India's national capital should have a government which serves the cause of its people.

"And I strongly believe that the road map that the Prime Minister has set for the country should certainly take Delhi on the top priority and serve its people from every point of view, for all the Human Development Indicator related issues and also the fundamental infrastructure, schools, hospitals, people's healthcare, and the capital worth India's Viksit Bharat aspirations," she said.

Sitharaman was interacting with media after addressing the customary post-Budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank.

Later in a tweet, Sitharaman said, "Thanking the Delhi voters for reposing their faith in @BJP4Delhi. Under PM @narendramodi's guidance and @BJP4India adhyaksh ji Shri. @JPNadda 's leadership we dedicate to serve the aspirations of the people of Delhi. Appreciate the hard work and dedication of every karyakarta.