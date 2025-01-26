Delhi BJP accuses AAP of throwing away forms for Mahila Samman Yojana

Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sacheva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of throwing the Mahila Samman Yojana registration forms into "garbage" and cheating the women of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the BJP leader put forth a bunch of papers he claims to be registration forms for the women's scheme, which the party allegedly found with a rag picker.

"This is Kejriwal's Mahila Samman Yojana, one can see that the name, aadhar card, all the details of this woman is here, but we saw that around 30,000 of these forms were with a garbage collector. If this is not cheating the women of Delhi then what is? They say that they have registered around 20-25 lakh women, but they sold the data of women to rag pickers," Sachdeva told ANI.

He alleged that the thousands of forms belonged to the people in Timarpur constituency.

Claiming that AAP is giving "false hope" to women, he added, "So are they giving false hope to women? that you are telling them the promise of Rs 2100 but selling their information? If this data is in the hands of a criminal, then all the money in their bank account will vanish."

Delhi government's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana aims to increase the monthly stipend for women aged 18 and above to Rs 2,100, up from the previously proposed Rs 1,000.

Sachdeva also highlighted the poll promises of the BJP to make Delhi be on the path of Viksit Bharat.

"There is no better Sankalp Patra to make Delhi a 'viksit' territory of a "Viksit Bharat'. The manifesto shown by Amit Shah contains everything about making every section of society strong. We have promised to construct houses as per bylaws, they couldn't repair their roofs before," Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP leader further hit out at the AAP leader for uncontrollable sewage in the national capital, issuing a challenge to Kejriwal to find a clean sewage pipe.

According to Sachdeva, more than 60 people have died due to overflowing of sewage and electrocution.

"If you believe that Arvind Kejriwal would have done any work on cleaning the sewage then during the last monsoon, more than 60 people died due to being electrocuted and drowning due to sewer overflow. If there is a bigger problem than dirty water then it is the sewage. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal in finding a clean sewer in any locality," he said.

Questioning the honesty of Kejriwal, he further criticised the former CM of doing repeated scams in Delhi.

Sachdeva mentioned, "The person who has come out on bail after being charged with theft, corruption is giving others a lesson on honesty. Sheesh Mahal has crores worth of scam. A Rs 2,036 crore scam as per the CAG report, this is the person who calls himself an honest human. Thousands of fake tests in mohalla clinics, fake medicines. Crores of rupees of loss by Delhi Jal Board, all of this scams shows that the current government does not have anything called as honesty, in fact it is a parade of thieves which Kejriwal leads."

Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.