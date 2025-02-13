Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP considers two deputy CMs for Delhi among key cabinet appointments

BJP is expected to announce key posts for Delhi Cabinet, including the chief ministerial post after PM Modi returns from his US visit

BJP
Photo: PTI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be considering appointing two deputy chief ministers in Delhi, following similar strategies to the national capital as other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Media reports suggest that BJP’s appointment of two deputies would better reflect the city’s diverse demographics and accommodate leaders from various castes, communities, and regional backgrounds, party leaders said on Wednesday.
 
The potential deputy CMs could represent key communities, including Punjabis, Sikhs, Purvanchalis, Uttarakhandis, Vaishyas, and Jats, who played a crucial role in the party’s success.
 
BJP to decide Delhi CM after PM Modi’s return
The party’s national leadership is reviewing the proposal alongside decisions on the chief ministerial candidate and cabinet formation. The selection process is expected to accelerate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit over the weekend. A BJP legislative party meeting on Sunday is likely to elect the next chief minister.
 
Prime Minister Modi, in his victory speech following the BJP’s win in the Delhi Assembly polls, highlighted the capital’s identity as ‘mini’ India.

Who are the candidates for Delhi CM?

Several names are being considered for the chief minister’s position, including Parvesh Verma — who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal — former Delhi BJP chiefs Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, and senior leaders such as Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Shikha Rai. Newly elected MLAs like Karnail Singh and Raj Kumar Bhatia are also being discussed.  In the past, the BJP has taken to choosing surprise candidates in Assembly elections. This was especially witnessed in the 2023 state elections where seasoned leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh were bypassed for Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Vishnu Deo Sai, respectively. For reference, the Rajasthan Assembly was CM Sharma's debut election. He secured the Sanganer seat from the Jaipur district. 
 

BJP’s Delhi agenda: Finance commission, Yamuna river

On Wednesday, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta also announced that the BJP-led Delhi government would soon establish the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission to improve the fund allocation for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which has been delayed for four years.
 
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri further emphasised the party’s commitment to working closely with the Lieutenant Governor to improve Delhi’s infrastructure, including cleaning the Yamuna, upgrading sewer systems, and enhancing roads.
 
[With agency inputs]
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

