Sheila Dikshit still alive in every home: Latika, sister of Sandeep Dikshit

As the counting began for Delhi assembly polls on Saturday Latika Dikshit, daughter of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit observed that her mother's legacy continues to live on in the hearts of Delhi's residents. Sheila Dikshit, who served as the Chief Minister for 15 years, is still remembered fondly for her efforts in developing the city.

"During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home... It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years...," said Latika Dikshit

Latika Dikshit, who campaigned for his brother Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly seat, said that during campaigning they listened to the problems of the people and got to know that Arvind Kejriwal hasn't visited his constituency in the last 10 years.

She highlighted the stark contrast between her mother's tenure and the current state of affairs. She pointed out that the current Chief Minister has not visited his constituency in the last 10 years, which has resulted in a significant decline in basic amenities like roads, water, and electricity.

"We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years... The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity... If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is...," Latika said.

Latika Dikshit's brother Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit contested against BJP's Parvesh Verma and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, as per the early trends of the Election Commission of India, Sandeep Dikshit is trailing from the seat while there is a close fight between Verma and Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that it's an important day for Delhi and prayed for the formation of BJP government in the national capital.

"It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that the BJP govt to be formed in Delhi..." Verma told reporters.

Meanwhile, according to the early trends from the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi.

The BJP is currently leading on 41 seats while the AAP is ahead on 29 seats, as of 11.10 am.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat while AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing from Kalkaji seat while the AAP is leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan.

The counting of votes started at 8 am. All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over 'toxicity' in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.