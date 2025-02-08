As Delhi awaits the final Assembly election results , workers of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were seen celebrating outside their party offices, reflecting the high stakes and intense competition in the national capital.

BJP leads, celebrations begin

According to the Election Commission’s early trends , the BJP was leading in 48 seats, crossing the halfway mark required to form the government in Delhi for the first time in 27 years.

Visuals from the Delhi BJP office showed party workers dancing and congratulating each other, anticipating a return to power after decades in the Opposition.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri , contesting against AAP’s Atishi, said, “The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital.”

READ: Delhi Elections Full Winners List Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also expressed confidence in forming the next government, stating, “The results so far are in line with our expectations, but we will wait for the final outcome. We have no hesitation in saying that this win is a result of PM Modi’s vision. We will ensure Delhi gets a strong and stable government.”

AAP supporters show confidence despite BJP’s lead

Despite the BJP’s lead, visuals from AAP’s party office at 11 am showed supporters dancing, suggesting confidence in a turnaround. The AAP was leading in 22 seats, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal in a neck-and-neck against BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh from the New Delhi constituency.

The AAP has dominated Delhi politics for the last 10 years, securing landslide victories in 2015 and 2020. However, this election presents its biggest challenge as the BJP gains momentum.

Congress struggles for a comeback

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 under then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has struggled in recent elections, failing to win a single seat in 2015 and 2020. While the party hopes for a revival, the early trends indicate another tough battle.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Delhi, home to over 15 million eligible voters, recorded a 60.54 per cent turnout in the February 5 elections. With both BJP and AAP workers celebrating, all eyes remain on the final results to determine who will form Delhi’s next government.