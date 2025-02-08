WATCH: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal as AAP falls behind BJP in Delhi polls

Social activist Anna Hazare attributed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) underwhelming performance in the Delhi Assembly elections to its leadership and involvement in "corruption" controversies.

"I have been saying for a long time that election candidates must have strong character, good ideas, and a clean image. But AAP lacked that. They got entangled in liquor and money scandals, which tarnished Arvind Kejriwal’s image. That is why they are getting fewer votes in the election," said Hazare.

Commenting on his former protege's "decline", Hazare said, "People saw that he (Kejriwal) talked about character but got involved in the liquor scam. In politics, allegations are common, but one must prove their innocence. The truth will remain the truth."

'Chose to stay away from AAP'

Hazare also reiterated his decision to remain uninvolved with AAP. "When a meeting was held, I chose not to be part of the party, and I have stayed away since that day," he said, distancing himself from Kejriwal’s political trajectory.

As vote counting continues, the latest results indicate a close contest between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , with the latter taking a significant lead.

Reacting to early trends, which showed BJP leading in over 40 seats and AAP in 29, Hazare expressed his disappointment in Kejriwal’s leadership. Once a mentor to the AAP leader, Hazare criticised his governance approach.

"I have always said that a candidate’s conduct, thoughts, and life should be pure, without blame, and centred on sacrifice. These qualities instil faith in voters. I advised Arvind Kejriwal on these principles, but he did not heed my advice. Instead, he became focused on issues like liquor. Why did this issue even arise? He was overwhelmed by money power," Hazare added, expressing disillusionment over Kejriwal’s shift in priorities.

Delhi election results 2025: BJP begins celebration

Meanwhile, jubilant BJP supporters gathered outside the party’s Delhi headquarters as counting trends indicated a return to power after more than 26 years. Celebrations included drum beats, flag waving, and saffron-coloured powder being smeared among party workers.

According to the Election Commission’s latest update, BJP was leading in over 40 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, while AAP was ahead in 29.

With the BJP securing an early lead, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party’s confidence in forming the next government. He stated that the chief minister would be from the BJP, with the final decision resting with the central leadership.