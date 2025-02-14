The swearing-in of Delhi’s new Chief Minister is expected to take place on February 19, with the BJP making arrangements for a large-scale event.

According to media reports, the party’s legislative meeting will be held on February 17 (or 18) as preparations for government formation accelerate following Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s return to the capital on Friday (February 14). However, the BJP has yet to announce its choice for the chief ministerial post.

A crucial meeting involving PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah , BJP President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders is scheduled to finalise key decisions regarding the new administration. Meanwhile, the party is assessing potential venues for the ceremony, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ramleela Maidan being among the top contenders, according to PTI.

This development marks a significant milestone for the BJP, which has regained power in Delhi after 26 years, unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a decisive electoral victory. The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while AAP was reduced to 22 seats. The Congress, for the third consecutive election, failed to win any seats.

"A grand swearing-in event is being planned to commemorate this major victory," a senior BJP leader told PTI, adding that the final venue would be confirmed soon.

Earlier, on February 12, the Delhi BJP began reviewing the election results at its city unit office, with members of various poll committees analysing the party’s performance.

In the recently concluded elections, AAP, which had dominated the 2015 and 2020 polls, managed to secure only 22 seats. In contrast, the BJP’s 48-seat victory represents a significant turnaround from its previous tallies of three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.