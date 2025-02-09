Delhi elections: Will new BJP govt scrap AAP's free water & power schemes?

Also Read
- Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has pledged to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker backgrounds.
- As part of the Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana, pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 along with six nutritional kits.
- Poor households will be able to purchase LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with an additional free cylinder being distributed on Holi and Deepawali.
- In its first cabinet meeting, the BJP announced that it would implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The Delhi government will also provide an additional Rs 5 lakh in coverage for underprivileged families.
- Senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state contributing an extra Rs 5 lakh in coverage. Additionally, free OPD and diagnostic services will be made available.
- The pension for senior citizens aged 60-70 will be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while those aged 70 and above, along with widows, differently-abled individuals, and destitute persons, will receive an increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.
- BJP has committed to setting up Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5.
- Free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level will be offered to students from underprivileged backgrounds enrolling in government institutions in Delhi.
- To support youth preparing for state government competitive exams, BJP has pledged:
- A one-time financial aid of Rs 15,000.
- Reimbursement of travel expenses to examination centres.
- Refund of application fees for up to two attempts.
- The Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme will be introduced, granting Rs 1,000 per month to Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses in ITIs, skill centres, and polytechnics.
- The number of street vendors benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme will be doubled.
- Welfare Boards will be set up for auto and taxi drivers as well as domestic workers, offering:
- Life insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.
- Accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.
- Scholarships for their children’s higher education.
- Subsidised vehicle insurance for auto and taxi drivers.
- Six months of paid maternity leave for domestic workers.
- BJP has vowed to ensure that all eligible farmers in Delhi are registered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, increasing the annual financial assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.