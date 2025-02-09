Delhi elections: Will new BJP govt scrap AAP's free water & power schemes?

With the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) welfare-centric approach forming the core of its political identity, the party’s defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership is bound to raise concerns about the future of its key initiatives — free water, free electricity, and various subsidies.

AAP secured only 22 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on February 8. This marks a drastic decline from its 2020 performance, where it had won 62 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in the capital after more than 26 years, achieving an impressive victory with 48 out of 70 seats.

What happens to AAP’s schemes now?

In its election manifesto, the BJP assured that it would continue the existing welfare schemes in Delhi. “Our government will not only retain the ongoing schemes but also enhance their efficiency by eliminating corruption,” the party stated.

During its campaign, the outgoing AAP government had introduced several new welfare measures, adding to its existing initiatives such as upgraded government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity for residents of Delhi.

