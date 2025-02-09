Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi elections: Will new BJP govt scrap AAP's free water & power schemes?

Delhi elections results 2025: BJP is set to return to power in the capital after more than 26 years, achieving an impressive victory with 48 out of 70 seats

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP secured only 22 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on February 8. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
With the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) welfare-centric approach forming the core of its political identity, the party’s defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership is bound to raise concerns about the future of its key initiatives — free water, free electricity, and various subsidies.
 
AAP secured only 22 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on February 8. This marks a drastic decline from its 2020 performance, where it had won 62 seats.
 
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in the capital after more than 26 years, achieving an impressive victory with 48 out of 70 seats.
 
What happens to AAP’s schemes now?
 
In its election manifesto, the BJP assured that it would continue the existing welfare schemes in Delhi. “Our government will not only retain the ongoing schemes but also enhance their efficiency by eliminating corruption,” the party stated.
 
During its campaign, the outgoing AAP government had introduced several new welfare measures, adding to its existing initiatives such as upgraded government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity for residents of Delhi.

Delhi elections results 2025: Key BJP promises
 

- Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has pledged to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker backgrounds.  

- As part of the Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana, pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 along with six nutritional kits.  

- Poor households will be able to purchase LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with an additional free cylinder being distributed on Holi and Deepawali.  

- In its first cabinet meeting, the BJP announced that it would implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The Delhi government will also provide an additional Rs 5 lakh in coverage for underprivileged families.  

- Senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state contributing an extra Rs 5 lakh in coverage. Additionally, free OPD and diagnostic services will be made available.  

- The pension for senior citizens aged 60-70 will be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while those aged 70 and above, along with widows, differently-abled individuals, and destitute persons, will receive an increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.  

- BJP has committed to setting up Atal Canteens in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5.  

- Free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level will be offered to students from underprivileged backgrounds enrolling in government institutions in Delhi.  

- To support youth preparing for state government competitive exams, BJP has pledged:

  - A one-time financial aid of Rs 15,000.  

  - Reimbursement of travel expenses to examination centres.  

  - Refund of application fees for up to two attempts.  

- The Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme will be introduced, granting Rs 1,000 per month to Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses in ITIs, skill centres, and polytechnics.  

- The number of street vendors benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme will be doubled.  

- Welfare Boards will be set up for auto and taxi drivers as well as domestic workers, offering:

  - Life insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.  

  - Accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.  

  - Scholarships for their children’s higher education.  

  - Subsidised vehicle insurance for auto and taxi drivers.  

  - Six months of paid maternity leave for domestic workers.  

- BJP has vowed to ensure that all eligible farmers in Delhi are registered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, increasing the annual financial assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

 
Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsAAP governmentBJPelectricity billDelhi Water Supply

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

