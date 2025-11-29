Delhi poll panel ready for MCD by-election; AAP, BJP vie for bigger share

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The stage is set for MCD bypolls in 12 wards on Sunday, which will be a litmus test for the voters' mood in the national capital after the massive success of the BJP in the assembly elections earlier this year.

The voting will begin from 7.30 am on November 30 at 580 booths across 143 polling locations. It will conclude at 5.30 pm, the Delhi State Election Commission said in a statement.

A total of 2,320 polling body personnel, along with the deployment of 2,265 personnel, 580 Home Guards, and 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, will facilitate the electoral exercise.

Fifty-one candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray for the polls. The BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5). The election is being closely observed as AAP and the BJP will take on each other again after the assembly polls held in February. The saffron party won 48 out of the 70 constituencies and returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting AAP. Of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by AAP. It will be a battle of prestige for the BJP in seats like Shalimar Bagh and Dwarka B. Rekha Gupta was a councillor from the Shalimar Bagh B ward before winning the assembly election and becoming Delhi's chief minister.

The Dwarka B ward was previously represented by the BJP's West Delhi Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat. The AAP, after losing power in Delhi, is seeking to dent the BJP by increasing the number of wards in its kitty. However, in a setback to the party on the eve of the bypolls, its senior leader and two-time MLA Rajesh Gupta joined the BJP. Voting at the polling stations will be monitored through webcasting to ensure real-time oversight of the polling process, officials said. QR codes displayed at polling stations will allow voters to submit instant feedback online after casting their vote.