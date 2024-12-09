Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections on Monday. Notably, senior leader Manish Sisodia will contest from Jangpura, shifting from his previous seat in Patparganj.

Patparganj, represented by Sisodia since his political debut in 2013, will now be contested by educator Avadh Ojha, a recent entrant to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Sisodia, Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, had secured comfortable victories in 2013 and 2015 but faced a tight contest in 2020.

Another prominent name in the second list is Rakhi Bidlan, deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly. She will contest from Madipur, instead of her current Mangolpuri seat, which is now assigned to Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak.

With the new list, AAP has announced 31 candidates for the upcoming polls. In November, the party released its first list of 11 candidates, including six leaders inducted from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, while dropping three sitting MLAs.

The final list of candidates was released after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, aimed at fielding representatives across constituencies.

Additionally, the women’s wing of AAP is conducting outreach campaigns in all 70 constituencies, talking directly with women voters to highlight welfare schemes implemented by the party’s Delhi government, according to a press release.

Delhi polls: Second list of AAP candidates

1. Dinesh Bhardwaj (Narela)

2. Surender Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur)

3. Mukesh Goel (Adarsh Nagar)

4. Jasbir Karala (Mundka)

5. Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak (Mangolpuri)

6. Pradeep Mittal (Rohini)

7. Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby) (Chandni Chowk)

8. Parvesh Ratan (Patel Nagar)

9. Rakhi Bidlan (Madipur)

10. Pravin Kumar (Janakpuri)

11. Surender Bharadwaj (Bijwasan)

12. Joginder Solanki (Palam)

13. Manish Sisodia (Jangpura)

14. Prem Kumar Chauhan (Deoli)

15. Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri)

16. Avadh Ojha (Patparganj)

17. Vikas Bagga (Krishna Nagar)

18. Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) (Gandhi Nagar)

19. Padamshri Jitender Singh Shunty (Shahdara)

20. Adil Ahmad Khan (Mustafabad)

Delhi elections: AAP names 11 candidates in first list

Last month, the AAP released its first list of 11 candidates for the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes six leaders recently inducted from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, while three sitting MLAs have been excluded.

Here is the first list of AAP candidates

1. Anil Jha (Kirari)

2. Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur)

3. B B Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar)

4. Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad (Seelampur)

5. Vir Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri)

6. Deepak Singla (Vishwas Nagar)

7. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar)

8. Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda)

9. Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur)

10. Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar)

11. Sumesh Shokeen (Matiala)