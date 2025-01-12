Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 8,500 to unemployed youth if voted to power

The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference

Sachin Pilot
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi.

The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he added.

On January 6, the Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

