Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

BJP announces candidates for Delhi Assembly elections, including Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, and Ramesh Bidhuri contesting in Kalkaji

BJP Flag, BJP

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, revealing the contenders for 29 out of the total 70 seats in the national capital.
 
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will face off against AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.
Kailash Gehlot, the former Delhi Transport Minister and once a close ally of Kejriwal, switched to the BJP months before the election and will contest from the Bijwasan seat. Ramesh Bidhuri, the former BJP MP from South Delhi until 2024, will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri did not receive a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 
 
The party has fielded Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Feel like laughing': AAP responds to PM Modi calling party as 'AAPda govt'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over promise of Rs 18,000 honorarium to priests

assembly bypoll, Election, vote, voting, Kolkata election

Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'RSS to seek votes for BJP in Delhi elections?' Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon