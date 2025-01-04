Delhi polls: BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal in first list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, revealing the contenders for 29 out of the total 70 seats in the national capital.
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will face off against AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.
Delhi | BJP releases its first list of the candidates for #DelhiElection2025 Parvesh Verma to contest from New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal; Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder… pic.twitter.com/jcvaW418U8— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025
Kailash Gehlot, the former Delhi Transport Minister and once a close ally of Kejriwal, switched to the BJP months before the election and will contest from the Bijwasan seat. Ramesh Bidhuri, the former BJP MP from South Delhi until 2024, will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri did not receive a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The party has fielded Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.