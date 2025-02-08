Arvind Kejriwal trails in New Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma takes early lead

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi assembly seat , which he has held for the last three elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma has taken the lead, according to early trends. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit—who lost to Kejriwal in 2013—is also contesting from the same seat, making it a closely watched race. Early trends indicate BJP lead As vote counting began at 8 am across all 70 constituencies, BJP is leading in 28 seats, while AAP is ahead in 24. Congress is leading in one seat. The final results, expected later today, will determine whether AAP secures a fourth consecutive term or if BJP returns to power in Delhi after nearly three decades.

Key election issues and challenges

This election has been challenging for AAP, with the Delhi liquor policy case being a major talking point. Kejriwal, who stepped down as chief minister, and his deputy Manish Sisodia, spent time in jail. Despite this, both AAP and BJP focused their campaigns on improving public schools and healthcare services in Delhi.

Exit polls indicate a tight contest

Exit polls suggest a competitive race, with some surveys predicting that BJP could win between 45 to 55 seats, while AAP may see a decline. Congress, which has been struggling in Delhi elections, is expected to win just one seat.

AAP’s past electoral performance

AAP has had a strong presence in Delhi politics over the past decade. In 2013, BJP was the single-largest party with 31 seats, but AAP (28 seats) formed a short-lived government with Congress (8 seats). The government lasted 49 days before President’s Rule was imposed.

Also Read

In 2015, AAP won a landslide victory with 67 out of 70 seats, while BJP secured just three. In 2020, AAP continued its dominance by winning 62 seats, with BJP improving to 8. Congress did not win any seats in either election.

With the final results expected soon, Delhi voters await the outcome. Will AAP retain power, or will BJP make a comeback? Stay tuned for updates on the election results.