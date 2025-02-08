Okhla Elections 2025: BJP's Manish Chaudhary leads against Amanatullah Khan

The high-stakes contest for the Okhla Assembly seat has taken a dramatic turn, with early trends indicating BJP’s Manish Chaudhary leading over AAP’s two-time incumbent, Amanatullah Khan. The race, which also includes Congress’ Ariba Khan and AIMIM’s Shifa Ur Rehman, has grown more intense as the vote count unfolds.

AAP faces tough challenge in Okhla

Also Read: Adarsh Nagar Assembly Result 2025 Amanatullah Khan, who has dominated the Okhla seat since 2015, is facing a strong challenge from BJP’s Manish Chaudhary, who is currently leading in the early counting rounds. While Khan aimed for a third consecutive term, AAP’s declining dominance and a split in the Muslim vote due to AIMIM’s strong campaign may have altered the political equation.

Triangular contest shakes up Okhla’s electoral battle

Initially expected to be a head-to-head contest between AAP and BJP, the electoral landscape changed with AIMIM fielding Shifa Ur Rehman, who campaigned aggressively in Muslim-dominated neighbourhoods such as Batla House, Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, and Abul Fazal Enclave. This led to a potential fragmentation of AAP’s traditional vote bank, making the fight tighter than anticipated.

Exit polls predict BJP’s edge

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 , held on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 54.96 per cent in Okhla. Across the 70 Assembly constituencies, exit polls have largely predicted a BJP victory, with AAP trailing as the second-largest party. The winning number for a majority in the Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia remains optimistic, stating, “AAP has worked tirelessly for Delhi’s people. We are confident that our governance model will be rewarded again.” However, with AIMIM’s rising presence and Congress attempting a comeback, Okhla remains one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in this election. Stay tuned with the Business Standard for LIVE updates as the counting continues.