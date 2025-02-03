PM Modi's poll pitch for Delhi: Focus on middle class, protecting slums

Launching a scathing attack at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'AAP-DA' (disaster) government has ruined Delhi over the past eleven years. He assured the people that if the BJP forms government in Delhi, not a single slum will be demolished, nor will any welfare schemes be stopped.

He asserted that by no means should the AAP government be given a chance to form the government again, which he said would waste another five years in Delhi.

Addressing a massive crowd in Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, while highlighting the various promises of the BJP, PM Modi said people would vote for a change on February 5, and a double-engine government would be formed in the city on February 8 when the results are out.

PM Modi said that just like a change in weather with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will also see a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

He also guaranteed Rs 5 nutritious meals for people living in slums and announced the setting up of a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers, while assuring that no existing welfare schemes would be discontinued.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

His remarks came in response to comments made by Arvind Kejriwal on January 12, where Kejriwal alleged that slums of Delhi would be "demolished" in the next five years, leaving people homeless if the BJP came to power.

Further, PM Modi emphasised that the people of Purvanchal made him a Member of Parliament and the Prime Minister and that the BJP would continue to support the community not only in Delhi but also in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"For decades, people with a jungle raj mentality, from Congress, ignored the people of Bihar. But today, the NDA government is working tirelessly for Bihar. By announcing the Makhana Board, the government has honoured Bihar's Makhana. Most of the Makhana farming families in Bihar belong to Dalit communities, and when I work for their welfare, these people (Congress) make fun of it," he said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the recently introduced union budget, claiming that the BJP is the only party which respects the middle class and rewards honest taxpayers.

"Since the budget was announced yesterday, the entire middle class has been saying that this is the most middle-class-friendly budget in the history of India. Every family in India is brimming with happiness and enthusiasm," the PM said.

"Our government has completely zeroed income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Since independence, no one earning Rs 12 lakh a year has ever received such significant relief from income tax," he added.

"For a person with a salary of Rs 12 lakh during Jawaharlal Nehru's time, one-fourth would have gone to tax. If Indira Gandhi's government were in power today, Rs 10 lakh of your Rs 12 lakh would have gone to the government as tax. Even just 10-12 years ago, during the Congress era, if you had a salary of Rs 12 lakh, Rs 2,60,000 would have gone as tax. But after yesterday's BJP government budget, those earning Rs 12 lakh will not have to pay a single rupee in tax," PM Modi highlighted.

Speaking about the focus on manufacturing, he said, "Now, after the implementation of this budget, the manufacturing of goods like clothes, shoes, TVs, and mobiles will become cheaper, which will boost Make in India and their prices will also decrease."

Continuing his attack at AAP, he said the party is staring defeat as its members exit before the assembly election, saying 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering).

Eight AAP MLAs joined the BJP on Saturday, a day after resigning from Arvind Kejriwal's party.

"Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere). Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realize how angry the people are with AAP. The AAP party is so rattled by the anger of Delhi's people that they are making false claims every hour," PM Modi said.

The PM also slammed the Congress party, claiming that while the opposition was in power, they imposed taxes only to fill their own coffers, whereas the BJP opens up the treasury to provide relief and enhance the capabilities of ordinary citizens.

Highlighting that under the BJP government, medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are already being offered at an 80 per cent discount, PM Modi said that after the budget, more than 30 medicines for cancer and serious diseases will be made cheaper.

"Senior citizens in Delhi will greatly benefit from the new budget. Retired government employees will pay less tax and receive higher pensions. The BJP government aims to support senior citizens with these initiatives. The Delhi BJP has announced a pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens, along with free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh per year," he said.

PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to women's empowerment, announcing loans up to Rs 2 crore and business training for women entrepreneurs. He also highlighted BJP's success in financial aid, bank accounts, and Mudra Loans. Promising subsidized LPG, piped gas, and clean water.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AAP.