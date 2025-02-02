PM Modi says AAP wasted 11 years of Delhi, urges people to vote for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exuded confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Delhi. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections the party is staring at defeat with members exiting it. 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering) he said.

Just days ahead of the February 5 elections in the national capital, eight MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have stepped down from their posts. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram today, PM Modi said that similar to change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

He asserted that by no means should the AAP government be given a chance to form the government again, which he said would waste another five years in Delhi.

"Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere). Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realize how angry the people are with AAP. The AAP party is so rattled by the anger of Delhi's people that they are making false claims every hour," PM Modi said.

Also Read

He emphasized further that opposed to the false claims of the AAP on one side, there is on the other side the guarantee of Modi.

"Modi does what he says. I had given the country a guarantee to strengthen four pillars for the construction of a 'Viksit Bharat'. These pillars are the poor, farmers, youth, and women power. The budget that came yesterday is a guarantee to fulfil such promises of Modi. Over the past years, we have provided many facilities for the poor, such as free food, free healthcare, and permanent housing," the Prime Minister highlighted.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Union Budget presented on Saturday is a budget for the people and for their aspirations.

"In the past 10 years, India's economy has moved from tenth place to the fifth place. The country's economic strength is increasing, and the income of citizens is also rising. Had the situation been different, this increasing income would have gone into scams and fallen prey to corruption. But the honest BJP government is using this money for the welfare of the nation, whether it is for the poor, middle class, rural or urban residents," PM Modi said.

"Now, after the implementation of this budget, the manufacturing of goods like clothes, shoes, TVs, and mobiles will become cheaper, which will boost Make in India and their prices will also decrease," he added.