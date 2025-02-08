Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi poll results not vindication of PM, but referendum on Kejriwal: Cong

Delhi poll results not vindication of PM, but referendum on Kejriwal: Cong

The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls once again after 2015 and 2020. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said on Saturday as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash.

The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping away the AAP from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls once again after 2015 and 2020. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the assembly election results reflected nothing more than a referendum on Kejriwal and AAP.

"After all, at the height of the prime minister's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the prime minister, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement," he said in a post on X. 

The Congress took the lead in highlighting the various scams that occurred under Kejriwal and the voters pronounced their judgement on his 12 years of "misrule", he added.

"The Congress was expecting to do better. It has, however, increased its vote share. The campaign of the Congress was vigorous. It may not be in the assembly but it is definitely a presence in Delhi, a presence that will be expanded electorally with the sustained efforts of lakhs of Congress workers," Ramesh said.

Also Read

Delhi polls updates: BJP to form govt in Delhi after 26 yrs, wins 48 seats; AAP 22, Cong draws blank

Delhi polls result: BJP's vote share up 7%, AAP's down 10%; Cong's rises 2%

Kejriwal's ex-allies blame his shift from alternative politics for defeat

Delhi Assembly results 2025: Seats with highest, lowest victory margins

Created atmosphere against govt, but public didn't give us mandate: Kharge

"There will be a Congress government once again in Delhi in 2030," he asserted.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the meltdown of a section of so called liberals is completely bizarre.

"They didn't give these lectures on opposition unity to AAP when the party went to Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, etc to fight elections and weaken anti communal, secular vote. Delhi election result is a rejection of the Trojan horse that attempted to damage the liberal cause across the country," he said.

"Majority of liberals are rightly cheering the fall of the facade so that the real champion of liberal values - the Indian National Congress - can emerge stronger to take the BJP on and defeat it," Khera said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CAG report to be tabled in Delhi Assembly's first sitting: PM after BJP win

Nadda calls election win historic, says PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi's muffler 'aam aadmi' who penned a political dream

'Humbly accept Delhi's mandate, fight will continue', says Rahul Gandhi

Crushing regional players: After Delhi, is it Bengal, Kerala & TN for BJP?

Topics :Arvind KejriwalNarendra ModiDelhi Assembly ElectionsJairam Ramesh

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story