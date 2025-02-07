Anti-corruption team barred entry to Kejriwal's home amid 'Op Lotus' row

Tensions ran high outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team, arriving to question the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief over bribery allegations against the BJP, was denied entry. The incident unfolded just a day before the Delhi election results, following Lt Governor VK Saxena’s directive for the ACB to investigate AAP’s "Operation Lotus" accusations against the BJP.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the BJP had offered Rs 15 crore each to seven of the party’s candidates to defect. While refraining from naming them, Singh claimed that these candidates received calls from BJP leaders a day after polls.

Kejriwal further escalated the charges, tweeting that the BJP had reached out to 16 candidates, offering not just money but also ministerial positions in return for switching loyalties.

The Lt Governor’s decision follows a formal complaint by Delhi BJP Secretary Vishnu Mittal, who accused AAP of making baseless allegations without evidence.

'False and misleading’ claims, says BJP

Mittal, in his letter to Saxena, asserted, "The allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are very serious in nature and call for serious and immediate investigation." He further stated that the claims were an attempt to stir unrest in the capital.

"The elections concluded two days ago and by spreading such false and misleading information, he is trying to create panic and a situation of unrest in Delhi," Mittal wrote, requesting a detailed probe and summoning of AAP leaders.

Also Read

In response, Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, confirmed that Saxena had ordered the ACB to look into the allegations. The order, based on the BJP’s complaint, noted that "allegations are false and baseless and made with an intent to tarnish the image of BJP and create panic and the situation of unrest in Delhi immediately after the conclusion of polling."

AAP challenges BJP to face investigation

Reacting to the probe, AAP MP Sanjay Singh dismissed the BJP’s stance, saying, "The BJP only wants to do drama, while we want an action into the allegations." He announced that he would visit the ACB office with his lawyer to lodge a formal complaint.

When questioned about the BJP’s claim that AAP lacked evidence, Singh retorted, "I spoke about it in front of the media yesterday. What evidence are they asking for? I mentioned a phone number which made the offer to the AAP candidates. What other evidence do you want?"

ACB initiates investigation

According to reports, the ACB has constituted three teams to probe the matter. Singh’s statement is currently being recorded at the agency’s office, while Kejriwal and AAP minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat are expected to provide their statements at their residences.

Exit polls predict BJP’s return after 27 years

AAP’s allegations surfaced just after exit polls suggested that the BJP could return to power in Delhi for the first time since 1998. The average of five exit polls predicted a tally of 39 seats for the BJP, securing a majority above the halfway mark of 36, while AAP was projected to win 30 seats.

AAP leader Reena Gupta, however, dismissed the projections, citing past instances where exit polls had miscalculated the party’s performance in 2013, 2015, and 2020.

The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.55 per cent in a heated three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. With results expected on Saturday, all eyes remain on the unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies)