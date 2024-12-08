Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed at the BJP-led Centre over "worrisome" law and order in the national capital and asserted the situation would have been different if his party government exercised control over Delhi Police.

Addressing a 'padyatra' ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Karol Bagh, Kejriwal said he will start an agitation with the public to force the Centre to ensure their safety in the city.

"Delhi Police is not in our control, otherwise, the situation in Delhi would not have been this bad. Just as I fixed schools, hospitals, and electricity, I would have fixed law and order too," he asserted.

"Now we need to raise our voices. All of us together must raise our voices. I will unite all of Delhi, and we will demand from these BJP leaders to provide security to Delhi," he said.

The AAP has stepped up its attack on the BJP ahead of the elections for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi due February next year.

"Delhi chose me to fix electricity, water, education and healthcare I did all of it. The BJP was supposed to handle law and order they ruined it," Kejriwal charged.

The former Delhi chief minister said the AAP government will soon roll out a scheme for providing an honorarium of Rs 1,000 to each woman in the city. "It is coming very soon. So don't worry about that." Kejriwal was accompanied by local MLA Vishesh Ravi.