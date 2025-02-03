Shatrughan Sinha takes 'prachar mantri' jibe at PM, bats for AAP in Delhi

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "prachar mantri" who spent 10 to 12 hours daily on promotion.

The actor-turned-politician was taking part in a poll rally in support of AAP candidate Atishi.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and AAP are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.

"Our honourable promotion minster Promotion minister means prime minister," Sinha said in a jibe at Modi.

"He is my friend and my prime minister. It is said that he works 18 hours a day but I find him doing promotional work for 10 to 12 hours. Be it a councillor, MLA or parliamentary election, wherever you see, our honourable prime minster always goes there," Sinha said.

The TMC MP cited instances of Modi's previous election promises such as two crore jobs, doubling of farmers' income, Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of each person and alleged these promises were not fulfilled.

Also Read

"Farmers' income, which used to be Rs 32 daily, has fallen to Rs 27. What will they eat? How will they manage their families? You can understand better than anyone else," Sinha told the people at the rally.

He claimed the prime minister had mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before the 2021 assembly polls but people gave him a befitting reply and voted her back to power.

"What I am saying is straight from the heart. I am not reading from a teleprompter," Sinha said.

Mocking Modi's monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, he said, "I am not doing 'Mann ki Baat'. People are bored with 'Mann ki Baat'. I am telling you my 'dil ki baat'. According to my 'dil ki baat', Atishi is a deserving candidate." Praising the Delhi chief minister, Sinha said her victory was certain as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's works had earned national and global recognition.

He also called the leaders of other opposition parties "copycat" for "copying" Kejriwal now but doing nothing while in power.

Accusing opposition parties of using money, he said the fight today was between money power and people's power.

"Remember People's power will have the upper hand against money power," Sinha said.

The Asansol MP also claimed the Income Tax relief announced in the Union Budget would benefit a very minuscule number of people.

The budget has some incentives for Bihar but it will not impact the common person and improve their lives, he said.

Drawing a parallel between his role as a Union minister with AAP's functioning, Sinha said he joined politics without any vested interest and the Kejriwal-led party was following the same path.

"What I said, I did. AAP is also like that. It is a tried, tested and successful party. Others are trying to manipulate people by making hollow promises," Sinha said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.