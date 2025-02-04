Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / EC hits back at AAP: We are three-member body, not run by one person

Kejriwal had alleged that Kumar is not taking action against the BJP to bag a post-retirement assignment | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Amid allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party that the Election Commission is being run by CEC Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel on Tuesday hit back saying it is a three-member body which has collectively noted "repeated deliberate pressure tactics" to malign the poll authority in Delhi polls.

It said an impression is being created that the EC is a single member body.

In a post on X, the EC said it has decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically and not to be swayed by such insinuations. 

Kumar demits office on February 18 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the other election commissioners.

"The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections,as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations," the poll authority said in a rare reaction.

Delhi goes to polls on Wednesday where AAP seeks to retain power and BJP trying to form the next government.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

