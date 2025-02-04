Atishi lashes out at EC after police charge her for Model Code violation

Earlier, Atishi shared a series of posts on X, alleging that Manish Bidhuri, son of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, was interfering in the Kalkaji constituency in violation of MCC. Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Atishi on the seat.

Responding to one of her posts, the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, said, "On 4/2/25 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (referring to Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to MCC. On complaint by FST, a case u/s 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is regtd at PS Govindpuri." In another post, the DCP South East Delhi said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable. "On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him," it said. "FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added. She alleged that Delhi police "illegally took in custody two people who were reporting and making a video of MCC violations" and no action was taken against those flouting the Model Code of Conduct.

Arvind Kejriwal on EC action Reacting to the development, AAP patron Arvind Kejriwal said, "Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism. So now this is the official stand of Delhi Police and Election Commission. The 'job' of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to themselves indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money and goods. The police also registered a case against Ramesh Bidhuri's son for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "In this matter, taking cognizance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri," it said.

"If anyone stops them from doing this 'work,' a case will be filed against him for obstructing the “work” of the police and the Election Commission," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday lashed out at the Election Commission after she was charged for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.In a post on X, Atishi said, "The Election Commission is amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji, how much will you ruin the electoral process?"Notably, 48 hours before elections, is known as the silence period or pre-election silence. This is when all campaign-related or electionrelated activity is supposed to be halted, and no one, including persons like citizens, journalists, politicians, etc. are allowed to partake in any such activity.