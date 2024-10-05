Haryana elections: Kejriwal urges voters to cast vote for better future

Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to exercise their franchise for a "better future" of the state."I appeal to all the brothers, sisters, elders and youth of Haryana. Do cast your vote today. Your every vote will be for the bright future of your family, for the creation of a better Haryana," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.



Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also urged the voters of Haryana to vote keeping key issues in mind including electricity, healthcare and better schools."Today is the great festival of democracy in Haryana. I appeal to all the voters of Haryana, this time please vote for 24x7 electricity, for world class government schools, for good treatment and for a better Haryana," Atishi wrote in a post on X.

AAP state President Sushil Gupta appealed to the voters to vote for their future, "I humbly appeal to the respected people of Haryana to definitely cast their valuable vote today on this great festival of democracy. With each vote of yours, Haryana will move towards change."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over two crore people are eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections today, which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will return to power after a ten-year gap.This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.



The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).Voting in Haryana will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.



A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.