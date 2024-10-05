Haryana elections: Congress corrupt, keeps repeating lies, says Khattar

Shortly after casting his vote, Union Minister and fromer Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launched an all-out attack on the Congress accusing it of spreading lies and arguing that their past corruption led to unemployment. He claimede222 that under BJP rule, employment opportunities have increased, particularly in Haryana. "I think someone advised them (Congress) 6-8 months ago to keep repeating their lies so that eventually people start believing in them. But as the elections approached, their lies were exposed... They have not even announced their CM candidate so far... People had gone through so many atrocities during the Congress government.



The government was so corrupt that now all those agents and middlemen have been kept out of their jobs during the BJP rule... Unemployment in Haryana is only for the corrupt agents and middlemen of the Congress government. The common man has ample employment opportunities. With the growth of industry in the state, there is ample employment for everyone, especially in NCR and districts along the GT Road, he said.

Manohar Lal Khattar also said, "When their offers and freebies turned into votes, they backed off and people can see that. In Himachal Pradesh, they have started charging electricity fares, which they had earlier exempted... They kept talking about OPS and NPS but never implemented OPS anywhere. We have now moved on from NPS and introduced the UPS... We make promises and implement policies after taking due account of our budget... They must mislead voters... Congress has only worked to create a divide between castes."

Former Haryana CM, on speculation of Kumari Selja joining the BJP, said when followers of a leader feel insulted, they turn against the party that has insulted their leader.

"The leaders of this party are just showing off and people have finally understood. The Congress party does not care about anyone but one family... Kumari Selja's community considers her as their leader, and when she has been insulted, people consider it their insult. When the followers of a leader feel insulted, they turn against the party that has insulted their leader. They start looking for an option," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kumari Selja said, "Today's fight will change the fate of Haryana. Although this is a one-sided contest, the BJP is ready to welcome me because they are already very weak. They will do anything to have strong leaders with them... We will win all 90 seats."

Manohar Lal Khattar served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for around 9.5 years. He was succeeded by Nayab Singh Saini in March this year. BJP is contesting the polls under his leadership. Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency.