Everyone in Congress jostling among themselves to become Haryana CM: Modi

Congress leaders have started to say that in Haryana they will face the same situation what the grand old party had to face in MP, he said and attacked the grand old party on several issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Haryana | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hisar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said stability is a far-fetched thing for the Congress because of its infighting and now everyone in the party is jostling among themselves to become chief minister in Haryana with "Bapu" (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) and "Beta" (Deepender Hooda) also the contenders.

Addressing a poll rally here, he recalled the days when he worked for party organisation in Haryana and said, "It has been my fortune that Haryana has given me a lot, taught me a lot."

Haryana's mothers and sisters have given a slogan "Mahra Haryana-Non-stop Haryana" and Haryana's development should continue non-stop and that's why people have made up their mind to give chance for third time to BJP, Modi said.

From everywhere, one voice is heard -- "Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se", he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5.

As voting day draws near, the Congress is falling, Modi said.

Congress leaders have started to say that in Haryana they will face the same situation what the grand old party had to face in Madhya Pradesh, he said and attacked the grand old party on several issues.

In the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress took support of lies, but the balloon of their lies burst and in Haryana too same thing is going to happen, he said.

Congress suffers this fate because it is country's deceitful and dishonest party, Modi said.

"See in neighbourhood in Himachal, what they have done.

"During polls there, what all lies they spoke, you cannot even imagine and after coming to power, they are escaping from the promises they made," he said.

People are now telling Congress "Kya Hua Tera Vada". Congress is asking people "Tum kaun".

"Delhi's royal family trapped people of Himachal in their lies. Today, they don't have budget to pay salaries and DA to employees in Himachal," he said attacking the Gandhi family.

Where there is Congress, stability can never come there, he said.

Taking on Congress in Haryana over infighting in the state unit, Modi said, "the party which cannot bring unity among its leaders, how will they bring stability in a state".

You are seeing how in Congress here (in Haryana), they are jostling among themselves to become chief minister, he said.

"Bapu (Bhupinder Hooda) is also a contender and Beta (Deepender) is also a contender. And together both are engaged in (niptane mein lage hai) settling the others. And seeing all this, aware voters of Haryana are settling (niptane mein lage hai) the Congress," he said.

Modi also said some people are those who dedicatedly served Delhi's royal family and now even they are asking what fault they committed.

On every seat, there is infighting in Congress. In this infighting in Congress the doors for Dalits and backwards are closed. Congress knows that Dalits dont give them votes, therefore they hate entire Dalit community, said Modi.

"See, atrocities on Dalits (referring to Cong govt's time in Haryana) which took place in Gohana, but Congress remained silent. During Congress' rule, Mirchpur incident took place, but they remained silent, there were atrocities and injustice with Dalit daughters, but they remained silent," he said in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister M L Khattar among others.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

