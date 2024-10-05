Haryana election 2024: When and where to find out exit poll results today?

Haryana is voting today to choose a new assembly. In this single-phase election, 1,031 candidates are competing for the state’s 90 legislative assembly seats. This election comes on the heels of Lok Sabha polls -- held between April and June this year-- where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress each secured five of the state’s ten seats.

Voting begins for Haryana polls

Voting kick-started at 7AM will go on till 6PM. In some cases, voting time is extended for another one hour to accommodate more voters left in the queue. Over 20.3 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots across the state's 90 constituencies. This election is expected to witness high voter turnout.

When will we get to see the exit polls?

As soon as polling ends at 6PM, exit polls will be released. Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agrawal, emphasised that conducting or publishing exit polls before 6:30PM is prohibited. Exit polls, while offering insights into voter behaviour, may not always be accurate and should be interpreted with caution.

Where to watch exit poll results for Haryana state polls?

Major news channels such as NDTV, India Today, and Republic TV will offer expert analysis and projections. Viewers can also follow updates on the websites of India Today, Aaj Tak, Business Today, and social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), which will be abuzz with discussions and updates.

Political atmosphere charged up in Haryana

The political atmosphere in Haryana is charged, with the ruling BJP facing strong opposition from Congress. The BJP is battling significant anti-incumbency sentiment while striving to retain control, whereas Congress aims to return to power after years in the opposition.

This election comes at a pivotal moment, following the collapse of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government formed after the 2019 Assembly elections. With political tensions high, voters in Haryana will play a decisive role in shaping the state’s future.

Key candidates to watch

- Nayab Singh Saini (BJP) from Ladwa, facing Mewa Singh of Congress.

- Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, contesting against Manju Hooda (BJP).

- Anil Vij (BJP) from Ambala Cantt., competing with Parimal Pari (Congress).

- Vinesh Phogat, former wrestler, representing the BJP from Julana.

- Dushyant Chautala (JJP) from Uchana Kalan.

Political alliances in Haryana





Congress hopes to capitalise on the BJP's struggles and anti-incumbency sentiment to regain control, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda spearheading its efforts. In the 2019 elections, Haryana experienced a hung assembly. The BJP won 40 seats, Congress took 31, and Dushyant Chautala’s JJP secured 10 seats, becoming the kingmaker in forming the coalition government. However, the coalition collapsed in March 2024, leading to the resignation of then-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as chief minister, but his minority government faced hurdles after three independent MLAs withdrew support in May 2024.

The final results of the state elections will be announced on October 8.