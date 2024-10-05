Haryana elections: Our alliance will get huge majority says Dushyant Singh

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala expressed strong confidence in his alliance with the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Saturday, stating that their coalition will achieve a significant majority.Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, arrived at a polling booth in Sirsa along with his wife and mother to cast his vote.Speaking to the media, Chautala said, "This time we are in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party and we will get good numbers." He added, "This is a big festival of democracy and I make this appeal to the people of Haryana that their vote will decide the future of Haryana, so you all come out of your houses and cast maximum votes till 6 PM. We are confident that the way we have worked for Haryana, our alliance will get a huge majority and our partners will be given a chance to work for the development of Haryana. All 90 constituencies are the same and the party workers have put in a lot of effort. I am sure that we will get more votes than in the last election". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Regarding the possibility of forming an alliance with the BJP, he stated, "Let's wait for the election results on October 8; all discussions can take place after that."Notably, the BJP and JJP joined hands in the 2019 Assembly elections after the latter fell short of a majority to form the government.The alliance remained in power for over four years until March 12, just ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after which the BJP had to rely on the support of independent MLAs. In the 2019 elections, the JJP won 10 seats, while the BJP and Congress secured 40 and 31 seats, respectively.



For the 2024 Assembly elections, the JJP has formed an alliance with Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) to contest all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, with JJP running in 70 seats and ASP in 20.Voting in Haryana will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.



The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.The key Contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).