Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana Assembly elections: Hooda leaves for Delhi ahead of counting

Haryana Assembly elections: Hooda leaves for Delhi ahead of counting

The Congress veteran and former chief minister Hooda will have his night stay at his Delhi residence, sources said

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of Haryana poll results on October 7, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, on Sunday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party leadership.

The Congress veteran and former chief minister Hooda will have his night stay at his Delhi residence, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He is likely to meet the party's senior leadership before he returns to his Rohtak residence Monday afternoon, they said.

An aide of Hooda said that he left for Delhi from Rohtak residence in the evening.

Asked who would be the chief minister if the Congress comes to power, Hooda had Saturday reiterated that there is a laid down procedure in the party, according to which "the opinion of the MLAs will be sought and the high command will decide".

About party leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also reportedly being aspirants for the chief minister's post, last evening Hooda told reporters that one can have aspirations in politics but there is a procedure.

More From This Section

Haryana records 65.65% voter turnout in elections, surpasses LS polls

J&K exit polls updates: Cong-NC likely to fall short of majority, PDP may be deciding factor

Haryana exit polls: Congress leading over BJP; JJP, INLD face wipe out

Haryana CM rejects exit polls; Bhupinder Hooda expects 65 seats for Cong

Recognise your power on 'day of change': Vinesh urges Haryana voters

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls ended on Saturday evening and the results would be declared on Tuesday. Haryana recorded a voting percentage of 67.90.

Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state where the BJP ruled for two consecutive terms.

"We are forming the government with a comfortable majority," Hooda (77), had earlier told reporters at his Rohtak residence.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, who is considered as Hooda's bete noire, had met her party's leadership in Delhi on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly election.

The meeting had amid reports that she was "upset" over the party's affairs in Haryana.

Selja stayed away from the party's poll campaign in the state for the last few days and has been concentrating on her Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Last month, there were reports that Selja was disgruntled over ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls, with most of Hooda loyalists being rewarded.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Understanding Haryana's Dalit sub-castes and their political significance

Rao's legacy at stake in south Haryana ahead of Assembly elections

Haryana polls: Will Bhupinder Hooda run for CM post or pass baton to son?

BJP govt to be out; criminals, drug smugglers should exit Haryana: Hooda

Hooda, Phogat, Dhankar, others file nominations for Haryana Assembly polls

Topics :Bhupinder Singh HoodaDelhiAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story