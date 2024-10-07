Haryana Assembly election results 2024: Date, time, and where to watch

Haryana Assembly election results 2024: The counting of votes for the much-anticipated 2024 Haryana Assembly elections is set to take place on October 8, 2024. This election is significant as it follows the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress emerged as key players in the state's political landscape.

Haryana election results: What time will the counting of votes start?

According to official reports, the counting process will commence at 8 am, with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centres by 5 am. Polling officials will undergo briefings and take their designated positions at the counting tables by 6 am to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Counting will begin with postal ballots, which have been issued to specific groups, including persons with disabilities, security personnel, and essential government employees. Following the postal ballots, the votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tabulated, providing a comprehensive overview of the electorate's decision.

Initial trends from the counting process are expected by midday, offering early insights into the election outcomes. However, a clearer picture is likely to emerge by late afternoon, with final results for each constituency expected shortly after the vote count is completed. The declaration of results will be crucial in determining the political dynamics of Haryana for the upcoming term.

India employs a first-past-the-post electoral system for its Assembly elections, meaning that the candidate receiving the highest number of votes in a constituency will be declared the winner, regardless of whether they achieve an absolute majority. This system often leads to situations where a party can form a government with less than 50 per cent of the total votes, depending on the distribution among multiple candidates.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Major parties and competition

The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections have witnessed fierce competition, primarily between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The BJP, which has been in power, faces considerable anti-incumbency sentiments among the electorate, driven by various socio-economic issues and public grievances. Conversely, the Congress party is striving to reclaim its position, leveraging public dissatisfaction with the current government.

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, reflecting a diverse array of political aspirations. This election is particularly crucial for both parties, as it will set the tone for future electoral battles and influence party strategies ahead of the upcoming general elections.

More From This Section

These Assembly elections follow the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP secured five out of the ten parliamentary seats in Haryana, while Congress managed to win the remaining five.

Where and how to watch the Haryana election results live

Viewers can also engage with social media platforms for updates and insights from political analysts and commentators who will provide live commentary and discussion on the implications of the results.