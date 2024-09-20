Kejriwal joins AAP's Haryana poll campaign, says state wants change

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without the support of his party. Targeting the BJP, he claimed that the entire state wants "badlaav" (change). Joining the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) campaign in Haryana, the former Delhi chief minister said people will oust the BJP in the October 5 state assembly polls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Accompanied by AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, Kejriwal held a road show in the Jagadhri constituency in Yamunanagar district in favour of his party candidate Adarsh Pal. AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

Addressing the crowds during the road show in the afternoon, Kejriwal said entire Haryana wants "badlaav" this time.

"AAP is getting so many seats... I calculated after reaching here... we are getting so many seats that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without AAP's support. In entire Haryana, the first seat which we will win is Jagadhri," said Kejriwal.

Among the 15 candidates in the fray from Jagadhri, Adarsh Pal is pitted against BJP's sitting MLA Kanwar Pal.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. Delhi minister Atishi is set to take oath as chief minister on Saturday.

The AAP supremo waved at the crowds from the sunroof of his vehicle during the road show.

Hitting out at ruling BJP in the state, he said, "Wherever you go, you come to know that people don't allow them to enter villages, streets."



He alleged that corruption, unemployment, inflation and drug menace has increased under the BJP rule in Haryana.

"What did BJP give you? Corruption, unemployment, inflation and drugs to your children. Nothing else," Kejriwal said.

On being jailed, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP dispensation at the Centre.

"They had put me in jail. I remained there for five months in the 'jhootha, farzi case' (false, fake case). While I was in jail, they tried to break me down using various tactics. Their aim was somehow to make Kejriwal bow down.

He alleged that he was not even given facilities allowed to common prisoners. For many days, they stopped his medicines, he said and added "I don't know what they wanted to do with me".

"They wanted that I should break, but they don't know that I come from Haryana. Haryana's blood runs in my veins. You can break anyone, but not a Haryanawala," he said.

"Aur inhone jo kuchh bhi kara mere saath, Haryana ka bacha bacha uska badla lega (Whatever they did to me, every single child of Haryana will take revenge for that)," he said.

He said the the BJP-led government sent him to jail and the people of Haryana will shunt them out, said the AAP supremo. Entire Haryana wants change this time, he added.

"Earlier, when people were fed up with one party, they used to vote for the other party and so on. But this time, there is an honest party. When I was in jail, they tried to purchase our MLAs.

"They said they will purchase our MLAs in Delhi, break our government and bring down the Punjab government. Leave alone an MLA, they could not break even a single worker of our party. Our party is 'kattar imandar' (staunch honest)," he said.

Kejriwal said when he came out of jail, had he wanted, he could have sat on the chief minister's chair.

"But I said no. When Lord Ram had returned after 14 years in exile, Sita mata had to give 'agnipariksha'. Kejriwal will also give 'agnipariksha'," he said.

Further targeting BJP, he said they allege that he is dishonest, corrupt and a thief.

"I told the people of Delhi that I am resigning and if they feel I am dishonest, don't vote for me.

"Vote for me only if you feel I am honest. And when they give their certificate only then will I sit on the CM's chair otherwise I won't," he said.

Kejriwal said he does not think any other leader has dared to give such a statement. He told the gathering that they have an alternative before them in AAP.

He said on one hand is Adarsh Pal, who is available to people round-the-clock. On the other hand is Education Minister Kanwar Pal, he said, and alleged that he has destroyed the schools of Haryana.

"Education mafia is flourishing in Haryana currently. Private schools are indulging in 'gundagardi' and hiking fees...

"In Delhi, we stopped 'gundagardi' of private schools and we improved the condition of government schools there. We will make this happen in Haryana too," he said.

He asked what has BJP's Kanwar Pal done for Jagadhri in the last 10 years.

"Then why do you vote for him? Give a chance to Adarsh Pal this time," he said.

Kejriwal said Jagadhri used to be a hub of bronze utensils. But this industry has shut down, he said.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he would resign as Delhi chief minister after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said the Delhi Assembly election is due in February but he demands that it be held in November, along with the Maharashtra polls.