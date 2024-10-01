Jammu-Kashmir polls: West Pakistani refugees cast vote; 44% polling so far

Polling is underway for 40 constituencies in the final phase of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday. More than 3.4 million people are eligible to vote in this phase, with over 400 candidates from seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir in the race.

According to data available on the Election Commission's website, a voter turnout of 44.08 per cent was recorded till 1 pm, with Udhampur district logging the highest turnout at 51.66 per cent.

The 40 seats are spread across Bandipore, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara, Samba, and Udhampur. Among these, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.60 per cent.

District-wise voter turnout till 1 pm:

Bandipore: 42.67 per cent

Baramulla: 36.60 per cent

Jammu: 43.36 per cent

Kathua: 50.09 per cent

Kupwara: 42.08 per cent

Samba: 49.73 per cent

Udhampur: 51.66 per cent



Within the Assembly constituencies, Sopore recorded the lowest turnout at 27.76 per cent. From this seat, Parliament convict Afzal Guru’s brother, Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, is contesting the election.

In Samba, a video emerged showing West Pakistani refugees casting their vote at a polling booth set up at Government Girls Middle School in Arazi.

Overall, Chhamb Assembly seat recorded the highest turnout at 53.21 per cent.

11 am voting trend in Jammu-Kashmir:

By 11 am, 28.12 per cent voting was recorded. Udhampur witnessed the highest turnout during the same period at 33.84 per cent, followed by Kathua district at 31.78 per cent polling.

In the earlier two phases, held on September 18 and September 25, 61 per cent and 57.31 per cent voting were recorded, respectively.

In Uri constituency, 41.49 per cent of voters have cast their vote. These elections are being held for the first time since Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state, was revoked in 2019.