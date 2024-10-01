Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kharge asks J-K voters to 'teach lesson' to those who took away statehood

Voting for the third phase is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu

Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the third and final phase of the assembly polls in the union territory and "teach a lesson" to those who snatched statehood from them.

Voting for the third phase is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers."

This is the final chance to "teach a lesson" to those who snatched statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress president said.

"Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights," he said.

"A single vote is valuable enough to ensure better employment opportunities for the young, take on the corrupt, safeguard your land rights and ensure progress and prosperity," Kharge said.

"We welcome the first-time voters, for the future course for Jammu and Kashmir shall be decided by their participation. Once again, I request you to join the voting queue," he said.
 

Polling began at 7 am in 16 assembly segments in three border districts of north Kashmir amid tight security.

The assembly segments in the region where polling is underway are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district.

A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.

Voting also began in 24 assembly constituencies in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region.

A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25.

The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

