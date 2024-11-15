Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

Soren alleged that the BJP was behind the paper leaks in the states it ruled

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Taking a dig at the central investigative agencies, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that they were busy probing incidents like "chicken theft" while cases like the examination paper leaks in UP remain untouched at the behest of the BJP.

Soren alleged that the BJP was behind the paper leaks in the states it ruled, and the money it garnered from there was being used to fund its poll campaigns.

"The pomp and show that you are seeing from BJP in Jharkhand elections is all due to the money from paper leaks... ED, CBI, NIA which have started investigating even chicken theft cases these days did not probe paper leaks because it is the BJP that leaks these and with that money, it buys MLAs and MPs post elections," Soren alleged in a post on X.

"Exam papers were leaked in all BJP-ruled states... MP Vyapam scam claimed several lives. In Jharkhand, we made tough law post one paper leak but BJP went to Raj Bhavan terming it a black law," he alleged.

Soren claimed that had he not been "harassed" by the ED and CBI in "false" cases, he would have created several new posts in the government and ensured large-scale recruitments.

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhand Assembly ElectionsJMMBJPJharkhand Mukti Morcha

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

