Hemant Soren's political saga: Will JMM chief finally get a full CM term?

Hemant Soren , a household name in Jharkhand politics, has had a career marked by alliances, rivalries, and controversies, including his most recent arrest and subsequent bail, just ahead of the Lok Sabha and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Despite these setbacks, it seems that Soren continues to hold public sway in the state.

As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leads the Jharkhand Assembly elections , will a victory finally give party chief Hemant Soren a full uninterrupted term as chief minister? Here’s everything you need to know about Hemant Soren and the ups and downs that built his political career.

Contesting from Barhait, Soren is currently leading with a 20,000 plus vote margin against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gamliyel Hembrom. His party is leading in all 33 contested seats, while alliance member Congress is leading in 16 seats. This means the coalition is likely to secure more than the 42 majority mark needed in the 81-set Assembly to form government.

Challenging BJP dominance in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s political history, since its formation in 2000, has been rife with instability. The BJP’s initial dominance under leaders like Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda was repeatedly challenged by the JMM and its allies. Hemant Soren emerged as a key rival to the BJP’s influence, consolidating support among tribal communities and opposition parties.

Hemant Soren first rose to prominence in 2013 when he became the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand. His appointment followed a series of leadership changes, including the collapse of a BJP-JMM alliance led by Arjun Munda. With Soren at the helm, the JMM formed a government supported by a coalition of Opposition parties. This marked a significant moment for the JMM, long associated with tribal rights and statehood movements under his father and party founder, Shibu Soren.

The JMM’s alliances played a critical role in dethroning BJP-led governments. In 2019, the Soren-led JMM-Congress coalition secured a decisive victory in the Assembly elections, reducing the BJP to just 25 seats. Hemant Soren was sworn in as CM for the second time.

Resignation, arrest, reappointment as Jharkhand CM

Soren’s tenure as CM, however, has not been without controversy.

Earlier this year, he was arrested in connection with a land scam that led to his resignation. Soren had refused to sign his arrest warrant, insisting to be taken to the Vidhan Sabha to hand in his resignation. This move was done to preserve the sanctity of the chief ministerial position. Soren did not want a sitting chief minister to be associated with an arrest. Public response was mixed as some lauded Soren for the resignation while others were cautious given the legal charges. His resignation was especially highlighted when former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had decided to run the Aam Aadmi Party government from jail, following his own arrest a few months later.

His brief departure from office saw senior JMM leader Champai Soren taking over as CM. However, upon his release from jail, Hemant Soren reclaimed the Chief Minister’s position on July 4. While Champai Soren left the post willingly, feeling sidelined he joined the BJP shortly after.

Hemant Soren’s leadership is deeply rooted in the JMM’s tribal-centric agenda, championed by his father, Shibu Soren, who was a prominent figure in the movement for Jharkhand’s statehood. Despite the challenges of governance and legal battles, the Assembly results show that Hemant Soren remains a key figure in tribal politics and state leadership, especially with his ability to navigate shifting alliances.

How many terms has Hemant Soren served as Jharkhand CM?

Jharkhand has had seven chief ministers since its formation. However, Raghubar Das is the only one to have served five consecutive years as chief minister. In total, Hemant Soren has held the position for approximately five years and six months to date, but not consecutively.

First term: From July 13, 2013, to December 28, 2014, lasting approximately 1 year and 5 months.

This term ended when the JMM-led coalition government lost its majority, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Second term: From December 29, 2019, to January 31, 2024, spanning about 4 years and 1 month.

Soren resigned from his position following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with allegations of a land scam.

Third term: Commencing on July 4, 2024, and ongoing as of November 23, 2024.

Timeline of Hemant Soren’s political journey

2004: Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren’s father, briefly served as the Jharkhand CM.

2009: Hemant Soren began his political career by being elected to the Rajya Sabha on June 24.

2010: Hemant Soren resigned from the Rajya Sabha to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand on September 11, serving until January 8, 2013.

July 13, 2013: Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand CM, leading a coalition government.

2014: After the Assembly elections, Soren served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

December 29, 2019: Hemant Soren sworn in for his second term as CM after leading the JMM to victory in the Assembly elections.

January 31, 2024: Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in connection with a land scam case.

June 28, 2024: He secured bail and was released from prison.

July 4, 2024: Hemant Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time.