Passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren after poll victory

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of the state for INDIA bloc's stellar performance in the assembly polls, asserting that it passed the exam of democracy.

The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation is headed for a decisive victory, having won 31 seats and leading in 24 others. Soren has already won from the Barhait seat by a margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand; we will finalise our strategy after the election results, Soren said at a press conference here.

I express my gratitude to the people for this stupendous performance, he said.

Soren also said Jharkhand is set to script Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar' (own state, own govt).

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Soren is the CM of Jharkhand and will continue to remain so.