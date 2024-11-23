Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren after poll victory

Passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren after poll victory

The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation is headed for a decisive victory, having won 31 seats and leading in 24 others

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM
Soren also said Jharkhand is set to script Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar' (own state, own govt). | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of the state for INDIA bloc's stellar performance in the assembly polls, asserting that it passed the exam of democracy.

The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation is headed for a decisive victory, having won 31 seats and leading in 24 others. Soren has already won from the Barhait seat by a margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand; we will finalise our strategy after the election results, Soren said at a press conference here.

I express my gratitude to the people for this stupendous performance, he said.

Soren also said Jharkhand is set to script Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar' (own state, own govt).

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Soren is the CM of Jharkhand and will continue to remain so.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Big names that fell short: Shockers from Jharkhand & Maha poll results

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Rahul dubs INDIA bloc's win as a win for protection of Constitution

Jharkhand elections: Kalpana Soren leads in Gandey, Hemant wins Barhait

Maha people have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah

Assembly elections: Exit polls predict right result with wrong numbers

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhand Assembly ElectionsJharkhand

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story