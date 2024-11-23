J'khand victory for protection of 'jal, jangal, jameen': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the INDIA bloc's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Saturday as one for the protection of the Constitution as well as of water, forest and land, even as he described the Maharashtra poll results as "unexpected" and said his party will analyse the election outcome in the state in detail.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha thanked the voters of Jharkhand as well as those who voted for the INDIA opposition bloc in Maharashtra.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jharkhand for giving a huge mandate to INDIA. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Sorenji, all the workers of the Congress and the JMM for this victory.

"This victory of the alliance in the state is a victory for the protection of water, forest and land, along with that of the Constitution," he said.

"The results of Maharashtra are unexpected and we will analyse those in detail," Gandhi said as he thanked the voters of the state for their support and all the party workers for their hard work.

The former Congress chief also lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her victory on her poll debut from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and said she will transform Wayanad into a beacon of progress with her dedication.

"I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity," he said in another post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin on Saturday. The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.