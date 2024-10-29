These people stir up Hindu-Muslim tensions: Hemant Soren slams BJP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticised the BJP on Monday for allegedly encouraging and widening division in society and failing to support marginalised groups. In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments, Soren called on BJP leaders to question their Prime Minister's leadership and accountability regarding border security and alleged infiltration from Bangladesh.

"Keep in mind that these people (BJP) stir up Hindu-Muslim tensions; they incite fights among brothers and create divisions in households. Today, I want to ask these BJP leaders to question their Prime Minister. When he wasn't in power, which book did he refer to in order to govern? He declared that the Constitution must run the country, and after the riots between Hindus and Muslims, who is responsible for infiltrators coming from Bangladesh?" Soren said.

He then underlined that India belongs to its people and questioned the control of the border.

"When we talk about Bangladesh, we have to ask who has control at the border--it's in the hands of the central government, the BSF, and the state government. Under what circumstances does the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh get permission? What kind of government allows this? We do not need any propaganda from anyone," he added.

Soren further slammed the BJP, and said, "Today, they do not have money to support farmers, labourers, the poor, the elderly, students, or women, but they have enough to waive the debts of their billionaire friends." He highlighted the Jharkhand government's efforts to support the poor by waiving electricity dues and providing 24-hour electricity where it was previously unavailable. "If we begin to discuss these matters, they will suppress our plans and waste time," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier lashed out at the Jharkhand government over the issue of infiltration, alleging that it could turn the state into "mini-Bangladesh." He further claimed that infiltrators are disrupting Jharkhand's culture and 'Adivasi asmita' (Adivasi identity), warning that if this trend continues, the tribal state could experience a significant demographic shift. He also stressed the BJP's promise of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state if it returns to power.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Himanta Sarma said, "The infiltrators are causing a huge disturbance in Jharkhand's culture and 'Adivasi asmita.' If this continues, Jharkhand will see a demographic change, and it will become a mini-Bangladesh. Santhal Pargana is in line to become mini-Bangladesh."

Elaborating on the party's promises for the polls, he said, "I have made three announcements: when we form the government, NRC will be implemented, and we will throw out infiltrators. Second, if an immigrant has lured and married a tribal girl, their children will not be entitled to the benefits of Scheduled Tribes. Third, if an immigrant marries a tribal girl, we will ensure that the girl does not contest the elections for the head of the tribe. This gives the immigrant an undue and indirect advantage to rule."

The Assam CM also attacked Congress' Jamtara candidate and Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari, stating that the leader will be 'jailed' for his derogatory remarks against BJP's Sita Soren. He further said, "We see people like Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam influencing the Santhal Pargana region. They are the wealthiest. The government is protecting people like Irfan Ansari. He (Irfan Ansari) will have to go to jail for the foul language he has used against Sita Soren."

Sarma accused the Hemant Soren-led state government of letting "intruders" enter the state, emphasising that the main priority is to remove infiltrators from Santhal Pargana. He also claimed that in Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing, and the population of the Muslim community is increasing."

"I ignited fire against infiltrators. Lord Hanuman had also set fire in Lanka. We have to set fire against infiltrators and make Jharkhand a golden land. Not every Muslim is an infiltrator, but how is the population of Muslims increasing every five years? Is a family giving birth to 10-12 children? If families are not giving birth to so many children, then definitely people are coming from outside. This is simple mathematics. We will win the elections, but that is not the main priority; it is to throw out infiltrators from Santhal Pargana and seek justice for women," the Assam CM added.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that neither the Congress nor the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is concerned about the tribals due to vote bank politics. He claimed that Bangladeshi infiltrators are behind the 11 percent rise in the Muslim population in Santhal Pargana and added that the BJP will not sit peacefully until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back.

Elections are being held for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in Jharkhand, including 1.31 crore male voters and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.