Sonia's 'K'taka's sovereignty' reveals conspiracy to divide India: Anurag

Anurag Thakur alleged that Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi's reference to "Karnataka's sovereignty" has revealed the party's "deep conspiracy to disintegrate India"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi's reference to "Karnataka's sovereignty" has revealed the party's "deep conspiracy to disintegrate India".

Thakur's strong reaction came after the official Twitter handle of the Congress posted,"CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

"By referring to 'Karnataka's sovereignty', Sonia Gandhi Ji, you have revealed the Congress' deep conspiracy to disintegrate India," Thakur said on Twitter.

He said people have not forgotten how the Congress government, going against public sentiment, mischievously introduced a separate flag for Karnataka to mock the BJP's allegiance to the 'One Nation, One Flag'.

Ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had approved a new design for a state flag for Karnataka and sent a proposal to the central government.

"Neither Sonia Gandhi Ji nor her party ever accepted India as a nation. Kannadigas will foil the Congress's game plan," Thakur claimed.

The BJP also moved the Election Commission seeking action against Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of the Congress party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

