Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 433 candidates file nominations for 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat

433 candidates file nominations for 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat

Earlier, the state information office had said provisionally 491 candidates filed their nomination papers for Lok Sabha and 39 for assembly seats

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A total of 433 candidates have filed their nomination papers for Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, which will go to polls on May 7. Apart from this, 37 candidates filed their nomination forms for the by-elections to five assembly seats which will also be held on May 7, Joint Chief Electoral Officer AB Patel said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the state information office had said provisionally 491 candidates filed their nomination papers for Lok Sabha and 39 for assembly seats.

"As on April 19, a total of 433 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections and 37 candidates for the assembly by-elections. Highest number of 38 candidates filed nominations from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, and the lowest number of five candidates from Bardoli," Patel said.

ALSO READ: LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar. For bypolls, 10 candidates filed nomination forms for Bijapur, which is the highest, while the lowest number of nomination forms filed was six each in Manavdar and Khambhat seats, he said.

Filing of nomination forms for both the Lok Sabha general election and by-elections began on April 12 and ended on April 19. Scrutiny of nomination papers took place on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

LS polls highlights: First phase Lok Sabha election campaign concludes

LS polls: Over 200,000 complaints of election violation received in Kerala

D K Shivakumar faces police case for 'bribery, undue influence at polls'

LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

Will 'last election' appeal work for former MP CM Digvijaya Singh?

AAP welcomes Congress' support to its candidates in Delhi mayoral polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsGujaratBy-elections

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story