Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi, CM Yogi hold roadshow in Ghaziabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

This is the prime minister's first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections

Modi in Ghaziabad

Image: x @PTI_NewsAlerts

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg.
In his first roadshow in the state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last month, the prime minister was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Garg in an open jeep as Modi waved at the enthusiastic lot of supporters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The roadshow started from the Maliwad Chowk and will culminate at Chaudhary Mod.
The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event including the deployment of large number of personnel and enforcing traffic diversions.
This is the prime minister's first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.
 
Braving the harsh sun, the supporters had been waiting on the road since the afternoon as drums and bands kept them engaged.
As the prime minister's vehicle moved slowly on the road, people lining on the both sides of the road showered flowers on him and raised slogans.
Paintings were installed at various points on the way including one of his mother Hiraben blessing him. A tableaux of Lord Ram and Sita was also exhibited.

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally, roadshow in UP today

Ram mandir to govt jobs: Issues that may dominate Lok Sabha elections

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

LS polls 'not fair' but despite that, INDIA bloc will get majority: Ramesh

CPI releases manifesto; promises to scrap CAA, 50% cap on reservation

Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM; Cong replies

Congress manifesto 'bears Muslim league imprint': PM Modi in Saharanpur

BJP won't win even 200 seats in LS polls as per RSS survey: Priyank Kharge

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath BJP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon