BJP demands polling booths in housing societies, high-rises for LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday requested the Election Commission (EC) to set up polling booths in housing societies and residential high-rises in urban centres before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On September 25, 2023, the Election Commission instructed its chief electoral officers to identify those urban areas where groups housing societies and high-rise residential buildings have adequate rooms such as common facilitation areas, community halls, and schools available on the ground floor within their premises to set up polling stations to cater to the resident electors. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In its representation to the EC, the BJP pointed to the EC its directive of September 25. It said it had welcomed the EC's initiative but was "yet unaware of setting up (of) new polling stations" by the EC in housing societies and residential high-rises.

The BJP said it had "very fondly hoped" that the EC's "clear directions to address this long standing demand of urban voters" would have spurred its officials to "have earnestly applied themselves to the task" of setting up such new polling stations.

In its representation, signed by four BJP leaders, including Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, the BJP said that "such a move would surely improve the voting percentages and participation of citizens in this festival of democracy."

The BJP asked the EC to direct electoral officers in states and districts to call special meetings of political parties to inform them of the setting up of new polling stations. "We sincerely hope that the EC will ensure setting up such polling stations well before the announcement of general elections," the BJP said.

The BJP also sought to draw the EC's "attention" to a couple of other "outstanding issues" where "gaps still remain" and which need "an immediate resolution well ahead of general elections 2024".

The BJP's letter to the EC argued that the functioning of the Commission's Media Control and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) "have been noticed to be erratic and whimsical and sometimes even influenced by extraneous considerations".

"We have cases of wrongful and illogical rejection of media creatives and unwarranted delays," it said, pointing to "the latest episode" where the EC's MCMC for Delhi "did not approve the legitimate requests by the party, and this caused a delay of nearly ten days". Considering that the campaign time is "very short", these delays could "jeopardise election campaigns", the BJP said.

The party asked the EC to "improve or revise instructions" to ensure that the BJP's "genuine requests for media approvals are entertained as per the norms and that there are no delays," the BJP said. The BJP said the EC "should encourage resolution of observations across the table" and it "must" reduce the time lags for the issue of approvals.

The BJP also demanded that the EC put in place a 'two-step identification of voters' before a voter is allowed to enter the voting compartment in a polling booth, which would help check rigging. "Foolproof record of such two-step identification must be available to the EC and political parties for assured fair polls," it said.

The BJP said that the EC should ensure hundred per cent videography and webcasting coverage instead of the current practice of covering around 50 per cent of polling stations.