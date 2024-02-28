Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP to hold core group meetings of 8 states at party HQ today

LS polls: BJP to hold core group meetings of 8 states at party HQ today

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda | File image of party flag
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:12 AM IST
Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, source said.

During the meeting, an important discussion about the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held, a source confirmed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.

Sources said that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the other three states will be present at the meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases and saw discussion for the preparation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaLok Sabha electionsBJP

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

