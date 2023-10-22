Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP to start 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in December to connect with minorities

BJP to start 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in December to connect with minorities

Through this journey, the Minority Morcha aims to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and the BJP and work towards greater Muslim community participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

ANI
BJP's Sadbhavna Yatra will pass through the entire 543 Lok Sabha constituencies of the country, but the focus will be 65 minorities dominant areas. For this, the Morcha has divided the entire country into six clusters, and for this, a complete team has been formed with coordinators, conveners, and co-convenors.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha is set to embark on a 'Sadbhawana Yatra' across the country before the Lok Sabha elections to reach out to the minority communities. This yatra aims to connect with the 543 Muslim-majority Lok Sabha constituencies in India.

Jamaal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, explained that this Sadbhwana Yatra intends to acquaint the Muslim, Sikh, Jain, and Parsi communities with the welfare schemes of the Modi government at the centre.

BJP's Sadbhavna Yatra will pass through the entire 543 Lok Sabha constituencies of the country, but the focus will be 65 minorities dominant areas. For this, the Morcha has divided the entire country into six clusters, and for this, a complete team has been formed with coordinators, conveners, and co-convenors.

He mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the minority communities have become participants in the country's development, benefiting from initiatives like the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir and the eradication of practises like triple talaq, as well as women's empowerment.

Through this journey, the Minority Morcha aims to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and the BJP and work towards greater Muslim community participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yasir Jilani, the media coordinator of the Morcha, revealed that this journey will pass through 65 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country and will begin in the second week of December, concluding by February. To plan and execute this journey, the Morcha has established committees at the national and state levels to chart its course.

Also Read

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 begins in Odisha's Puri, PM extends greetings

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against UCC

Rahul Gandhi's muslim league remark sparks controversy: Who said what!

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

Fuel price hike unlikely despite oil price surge as polls loom: Moody's

INDIA bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Pradhan

Congress alleges covert alliance between BJP and BRS In Telangana

107 MPs, MLAs & 480 candidates have hate speech cases against them: ADR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPLok SabhaminoritiesMuslims

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story