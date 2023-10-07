Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Pradhan

INDIA bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Pradhan

"Some people make alliances out of fear, arrogance or selfishness. They form alliances without principles," he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
The opposition INDIA bloc is a challenge, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, adding he has requested his party to allow him to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his home state Odisha.

In an interview with PTI, Pradhan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said the BJP doesn't take any elections casually and the party's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term.

Asked about whether the INDIA bloc is a real challenge, Pradhan said, "I consider this as a challenge."

"The BJP and the NDA do not take any election casually. From ground workers to top leaders, everybody takes each election very seriously and the prime minister leads us from the front, provides a report card of his work, appeals to the people, and exposes the misleading statements and double standards of the opposition.

"Some people make alliances out of fear, arrogance or selfishness. They form alliances without principles. Our relentless efforts are aimed at gaining the blessings of the people through hard work," he said.

On his wish to fight the Lok Sabha elections, the minister said, "I have already informed the party about my wish and have requested it to give me a chance. The BJP's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term."

Speaking about the women's reservation bill, Pradhan said Prime Minister Modi has set an example by giving political rights to the country's mothers and sisters.

"The Congress let the women's reservation bill lapse and did not show any dedication to it during its rule. Nobody had held its hands. It had the opportunity (to get the bill passed) but it did not do it," he said.

"Why didn't they do it? You came in 2008 and let it lapse until 2014, especially the Congress party. Who stopped you? You never had the commitment to do it," he added.

Pradhan attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demand for a nationwide caste census, saying he and his "family party" should give a detailed account of the work they did for the OBCs and weaker sections in the last 75 years.

"Those who did not fulfil their responsibilities and criticise... this is called opportunistic politics. You did not do anything," he said.

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanBJPLok SabhaElection

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

