PM Modi congratulates leaders named in BJP's list of LS election candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the BJP leaders named in the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, expressing confidence that people will elect it to power again.

"We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor," Modi said in a post on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared candidates for some of the seats and will be announcing the remaining names in the coming days, he noted.

"I congratulate all those who have been nominated as our party's candidates and wish them the very best," the prime minister said, adding, "I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us yet again and give us even more strength in fulfilling their aspirations and creating a Viksit Bharat.